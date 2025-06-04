Single winos like myself often go to great lengths to preserve the quality of our wine once a bottle has been opened. While the easiest and cheapest method has been to simply reinsert the cork, store your wine bottle in the fridge, and hope for the best, there are other techniques out there that better preserve the wine's flavor and prevent spoilage. One such method is transferring the wine to a Mason jar. Though it may sound unconventional and a tad too similar to 2008-era barn-inspired weddings, using a Mason jar can be a smarter and more effective way to store leftover wine.

The main problem with leftover wine is that it begins to oxidize the moment it comes into contact with air. Oxygen triggers chemical reactions in the wine that can mess with its aroma, flavor, and color. While a little oxygen can help open up the wine's bouquet and make it taste even better shortly after uncorking, too much oxygen quickly leads to deterioration. Within a day or two, your wine can become flat, sour, or vinegary, especially those low-tannin reds and lower-acid whites.

The key to preserving wine is to minimize its contact with air, which sounds easy enough. Unfortunately, putting the cork back in the original bottle doesn't seal the wine as tightly as you might think. There's still a significant amount of air trapped inside the bottle, and most corks don't provide an airtight seal once they've been removed and put back in.