This Fan-Favorite M&M Flavor Is Returning Just In Time For Fall

As folks are trying to squeeze out the last bit of enjoyment from summer before it's gone for another year, candy behemoth Mars is already gearing up for fall. Last year, M&Ms surpassed Reese's as the most popular Halloween candy. To make sure the bite-sized candies remain king of the hill, M&M is bringing back a fan-favorite flavor that'll surely help it push them to the top once again.

Anyone eager for Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte to return might be able to satiate their cravings for autumn's flavor with a handful of M&M's Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Pie candies. They're available now, so you don't need to wait for October to stock up on the pumpkin spice-infused milk chocolates coated with vivid fall colors. And although this news is sure to fire up pumpkin spice enthusiasts, M&M isn't done preparing for fall just yet. It's pulling out all the stops this year with even more Halloween-themed treats perfect for getting into the spirit of the holiday.