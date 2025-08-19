This Fan-Favorite M&M Flavor Is Returning Just In Time For Fall
As folks are trying to squeeze out the last bit of enjoyment from summer before it's gone for another year, candy behemoth Mars is already gearing up for fall. Last year, M&Ms surpassed Reese's as the most popular Halloween candy. To make sure the bite-sized candies remain king of the hill, M&M is bringing back a fan-favorite flavor that'll surely help it push them to the top once again.
Anyone eager for Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte to return might be able to satiate their cravings for autumn's flavor with a handful of M&M's Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Pie candies. They're available now, so you don't need to wait for October to stock up on the pumpkin spice-infused milk chocolates coated with vivid fall colors. And although this news is sure to fire up pumpkin spice enthusiasts, M&M isn't done preparing for fall just yet. It's pulling out all the stops this year with even more Halloween-themed treats perfect for getting into the spirit of the holiday.
M&M is rolling out three new Halloween blends
Pumpkin spice might be the go-to taste of fall, but when it comes to Halloween candy, colors are arguably just as important as flavor (if not more so). This thought hasn't been lost on Mars, which plans to release three new choices for fans of the spooky holiday just in time for trick-or-treating. The M&M's Milk Chocolate Halloween Blend, M&M's Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate Halloween Blend, and M&M's Peanut Milk Chocolate Halloween Blend are all going to be sporting black and orange candied shells that will make your candy bowl pop with holiday flair. They're the same M&Ms you know and love, just packaged in colorful candy coatings that match the fall season.
Of course, they don't need to simply sit in your candy dish on the big night. M&M's new lineup of Halloween candies is the perfect product to toss into some Halloween-themed brownies or other decorative holiday treats. But like any seasonal goody, they won't be around forever, so stock up before they're gone.