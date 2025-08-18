You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Try The Unofficial Cocktail Of The US Open

How many sporting events have a signature drink? The Kentucky Derby has its mint julep and the other two Triple Crown races have cocktails, as well — the Preakness claims the Black-Eyed Susan while the Belmont Stakes boasts the Belmont Jewel. Still, March Madness, the World Series, and the Super Bowl seem to be all about beer. (No specific type, either, as witnessed by the many Super Bowl beer ads which have aired over the years.) The British tennis classic known as Wimbledon, though, has helped to popularize the Pimm's Cup and the U.S. Open, following suit, has adopted a drink of its own. The Honey Deuce, as this cocktail is called, will run you close to $25 if you buy it at the event (not far off from a beer at the Super Bowl, which can cost as much as $20). But if you're at home and watching tennis on TV, you can make your own for much, much cheaper.

The official Honey Deuce recipe from U.S. Open partner Grey Goose calls for 1¼ ounce of that company's product mixed with 3 ounces of lemonade and ½ ounce of raspberry liqueur. There's also a frozen version where you toss these same ingredients in a blender full of ice or an unsanctioned, budget version made by swapping the Grey Goose for Kirkland Signature's near-dupe (or any other non-premium vodka, if you're not a Costco cardholder).

So, where does the honey come in? Actually, it doesn't. The drink gets its name from the all-important garnish which consists of three balls of honeydew melon impaled on a cocktail pick.