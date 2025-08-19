Give PB&J Sandwiches A Makeover With A Delicious Pizza Twist
Peanut butter and jelly is America's most beloved sandwich, and for good reason. This classic comfort food is both sweet and savory as well as nourishing, and made with ingredients most people keep in their kitchen at all times. It's also naturally vegetarian, lends itself well to cooking variations like grilling or additional ingredients (Channing Tatum can recommend Cheetos), and can be made gluten-free and often vegan, depending on the bread and jelly used, respectively. But did you know that not only is PB&J a great sandwich, but it can also make a delicious pizza?
That's right — PB&J pizza is a thing, and there's more than one way to enjoy it. One of the best things about PB&J pizza is its versatility: It can be a dessert, an appetizer, or a main course, and it comes in sweet and savory variations. For a hearty, savory version of PB&J pizza, bacon is a popular addition, and makes something like a pizza iteration of the infamous "Elvis sandwich." If you're looking for something spicy, jalapeños can also be a fun topping. On the other hand, PB&J dessert pizza, like the kind served at the Disneyland Hotel, can be made with a cookie-like dough topped with peanut butter and your favorite jelly, or even additions like chocolate chips or brie to take it to the next level. There are even gluten-free PB&J pizza recipes for those with dietary restrictions, so everyone can enjoy them.
It's not just pizza — try these twists on PB&J
Not in the mood for a pizza, but still craving a twist on PB&J? You can take the savory concept even further — popular variations include PB&J chicken wings, which can be made into handheld "lollipops" for a party-style finger food. Another option is a peanut butter and jelly burger, which is technically a sandwich (yes, a burger is a sandwich, whatever the naysayers claim — and peanut butter still belongs on it), but definitely takes a different approach than the lunchbox favorite, especially if you use a savory jam like chili jam, bacon jam (which is one of our favorite burger toppings, too), or caramelized onion chutney.
On the other hand, those with a sweet tooth can enjoy PB&J variations for dessert, like peanut butter and jelly cheesecake, where the slightly tangy cream cheese partners with the sweet jelly and rich peanut butte in a winning combination. Even breakfast can be PB&J time, with peanut butter and jelly pancakes providing a sugary, filling breakfast option with all the flavor of your favorite sandwich, and with or without optional toppings like fresh fruit or whipped cream.