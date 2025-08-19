Peanut butter and jelly is America's most beloved sandwich, and for good reason. This classic comfort food is both sweet and savory as well as nourishing, and made with ingredients most people keep in their kitchen at all times. It's also naturally vegetarian, lends itself well to cooking variations like grilling or additional ingredients (Channing Tatum can recommend Cheetos), and can be made gluten-free and often vegan, depending on the bread and jelly used, respectively. But did you know that not only is PB&J a great sandwich, but it can also make a delicious pizza?

That's right — PB&J pizza is a thing, and there's more than one way to enjoy it. One of the best things about PB&J pizza is its versatility: It can be a dessert, an appetizer, or a main course, and it comes in sweet and savory variations. For a hearty, savory version of PB&J pizza, bacon is a popular addition, and makes something like a pizza iteration of the infamous "Elvis sandwich." If you're looking for something spicy, jalapeños can also be a fun topping. On the other hand, PB&J dessert pizza, like the kind served at the Disneyland Hotel, can be made with a cookie-like dough topped with peanut butter and your favorite jelly, or even additions like chocolate chips or brie to take it to the next level. There are even gluten-free PB&J pizza recipes for those with dietary restrictions, so everyone can enjoy them.