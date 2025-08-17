The Unexpected Crunchy Snack Channing Tatum Stuffs In His PB&J Sandwiches

Who doesn't love peanut butter and jelly sandwiches? Ever since the recipe for this dish appeared in the Boston Cooking School Magazine of Culinary Science and Domestic Economics in 1901, and the time it took off as a crowd-favorite among soldiers during World War II, its components have stayed the same, with peanut butter, jelly, and sliced bread still comprising one of the most popular and enduring sandwiches in the American diet. Interestingly, for Hollywood star Channing Tatum, his PB&J sandwich is not complete without his favorite crunchy snack in between the spreads.

During a guest appearance on "Today," the actor revealed that he prefers his PB&J sandwich stuffed with a layer of Cheetos between the peanut butter and jelly — a twist on the famous sandwich that he's loved since childhood and never grew out of. "When I was a kid, I loved peanut butter and jelly and just Cheetos (on it)," he said, noting that he also prefers his PB&J with "more jam" than the other two. It was not the only time Tatum raved about his PB&J recipe. The actor, who, by the way, has a line of vodka called Born and Bred, once revealed in a Reddit AMA that despite being a not-so-adventurous eater, he would want to eat PB&J sandwiches with Cheetos if ever he got stranded on a desert island.