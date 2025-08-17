The Unexpected Crunchy Snack Channing Tatum Stuffs In His PB&J Sandwiches
Who doesn't love peanut butter and jelly sandwiches? Ever since the recipe for this dish appeared in the Boston Cooking School Magazine of Culinary Science and Domestic Economics in 1901, and the time it took off as a crowd-favorite among soldiers during World War II, its components have stayed the same, with peanut butter, jelly, and sliced bread still comprising one of the most popular and enduring sandwiches in the American diet. Interestingly, for Hollywood star Channing Tatum, his PB&J sandwich is not complete without his favorite crunchy snack in between the spreads.
During a guest appearance on "Today," the actor revealed that he prefers his PB&J sandwich stuffed with a layer of Cheetos between the peanut butter and jelly — a twist on the famous sandwich that he's loved since childhood and never grew out of. "When I was a kid, I loved peanut butter and jelly and just Cheetos (on it)," he said, noting that he also prefers his PB&J with "more jam" than the other two. It was not the only time Tatum raved about his PB&J recipe. The actor, who, by the way, has a line of vodka called Born and Bred, once revealed in a Reddit AMA that despite being a not-so-adventurous eater, he would want to eat PB&J sandwiches with Cheetos if ever he got stranded on a desert island.
Why Channing Tatum's PB&J with Cheetos works and how to make it
Channing Tatum isn't the first to put a spin on the classic PB&J sandwich. There are so many twists to this dish that it's almost overwhelming to think about. (Some people actually put chicken and onions in their version.) Tatum's Cheetos-stuffed version may also appear to be a chaotic mix, but it works for the same reason sweet-and-salty snacks are irresistible. The creamy peanut butter, sugary jelly, and the salty and cheesy Cheetos create layers of contrasting textures and flavors that make each bite as interesting as it is satisfying. The crunch also adds a playful surprise that you don't get from the classic recipe.
To make Tatum's PB&J with Cheetos, start with a thin layer of peanut butter on one side of sliced bread. Next, spread a generous amount of jelly on the other bread slice. Then gently press a few Cheetos into the jam before closing the sandwich. You can enjoy the sandwich as is, or if you want to elevate the experience, you can crisp the sandwich up by tossing it in the air fryer for a few minutes or until the bread turns golden brown. Not only will this enhance the texture of the bread, but it will also enrich the flavors of the fillings, resulting in a gooey but extra-crunchy goodness with every bite.