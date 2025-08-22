The Popular Cocktail Flavor That Works Wonders On Salmon

Salmon is one of those buttery-tasting fish with a flavor that can be showcased with lots of simple salmon ideas. But if you're interested in pushing beyond the standard issue garlic, herbs, and lemon juice that often goes on a baked salmon, what else can you do? Here's another question — do you like dirty martinis?

I should clarify: We spoke to Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen, and the author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook." She has a recipe for what's known as the dirty martini-inspired salmon. This doesn't mean a salmon served alongside a dirty martini, although that's not a bad idea. Gentile's recipe instead relies on what makes a dirty martini and salmon such a good pairing, and involves cooking and garnishing the salmon with that drink's fixings.

According to Gentile, "The briny olives, herbaceous vermouth, and crisp gin notes would bring a beautiful contrast to rich salmon. I would create a chilled olive and herb relish with a splash of vermouth for garnish, or use the flavors in a quick marinade before searing." Now, you may ask: Why exactly does a dirty martini pair well with salmon? Well, for one, briny olives and salmon are an established pairing, most notably in the forgotten, vintage seafood dish salmon mousse. But any modern Mediterranean salmon recipe will also add plenty of salty olives.