Copycat Good & Gather Brownie Batter Hummus Couldn't Be Easier To Make At Home

Sometimes, a gooey, fudgey, and rich chocolate hummus hits the spot. Although we love Good & Gather's Brownie Batter Hummus from Target, we don't love the $2.99 price tag for only 10 ounces. Let's be real: No one ever eats just a single serving — it's way too yummy! Luckily, making a homemade version is just as delicious, and it's simple to make. Plus, it's made with straightforward ingredients and is quite budget-friendly.

To start, pick up a can of cooked chickpeas or garbanzo beans (they're the same thing). Drain them and give them a good rinse. Toss the chickpeas into a food processor, along with your flavorings and sweeteners. The Target version includes cocoa powder, cocoa chips, water, canola oil, date paste, agave nectar, brown sugar, vanilla, and salt.

You can play around with those ingredients to find your ideal ratio, or for a streamlined version, just blend the legumes with unsweetened cocoa powder, vanilla extract, maple syrup, salt, and creamy almond butter – feel free to swap the maple syrup and almond butter for your preferred sweetener and nut butter. For an extra intense chocolate flavor, add a little instant espresso powder. Blend the mixture until very smooth, and then chill the dip to help the ingredients meld together and improve the texture. After that, just scoop the hummus into a bowl and garnish with cute miniature chocolate chips or a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.