The Canned Seafood You Should Be Keeping Stocked In Your Pantry

Any seafood lover knows that once you bring your favorite marine dweller home from the grocery store, it doesn't last long. Scallops in particular, as expensive as they are (Make sure you can tell real scallops from fake ones), need to be used up within a couple of days if you want to get your money's worth. Still, fresh isn't always best when it comes to seafood. If you don't want to commit to cooking your prized scallops within mere days, you may want to consider buying them canned.

There are many types of canned seafood available in the supermarket, which can last for years in your pantry. Maricel Gentile, author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook" and chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen, spoke with us about canned scallops specifically; noting that while there are some differences compared to fresh, they can be enticing with a little TLC. "You can eat them straight from the can if fully cooked, but I like to kick them up a notch by sautéing quickly with garlic, butter, and fresh herbs to bring back a gourmet feel," she said.

Canned seafood is always cooked as part of the process, but you can never go wrong by imparting some additional flavor via fat and aromatics. Of course, going overboard with extras would be a mistake that could ruin your scallops. But Gentile indicated there may be an even better use for canned scallops, given how they taste slightly different than they do when they're fresh.