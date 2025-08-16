Does Costco Have Grocery Bags?

As popular of a warehouse club as Costco is, not everyone has a membership, which leaves many of us curious about the finer mechanics of the place. If you're exploring the idea of signing up, one interesting detail is that Costco doesn't offer grocery bags at the checkout counter. That might seem like an inconvenience at first, but it does offer something a little more suitable for your purchases: cardboard boxes.

A plastic bag (or your own reusable tote bag) would generally be useless since most of the items at Costco are so large they don't even fit into a bag as-is. We're talking about things like eight-packs of canned beans, massive frozen lasagnas, and enormous packages of home staples like paper towels. So no, there aren't any bags at Costco for you to take your stuff home in; you'll be sorting through a large bin of cardboard boxes to find the right one to carry your haul home with.

Unfortunately, due to the size of your purchases, public transit isn't exactly the easiest method to bring Costco stuff home, either (a heads up from someone who lives in a big city). With that in mind, make sure these large, cardboard boxes can fit in your mode of transportation.