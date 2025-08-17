Cocktail Garnishes May Be On The Chopping Block As Some Bartenders Turn To Minimalism

To me, a cocktail garnish is like the bow on a gift; it ties together a drink's flavors, textures, and aesthetic. Unfortunately, cocktail garnishes are in danger of extinction due to rising concerns about food waste and the ever-increasing impacts of climate change. A 2023 study published in Nature Food found that global food loss and waste are responsible for 50% of the greenhouse gas emissions stemming from global food systems. Another factoid going around claims that one kilogram of lemon garnishes (roughly two pounds) creates as many carbon emissions as a 20-minute car ride. With this data, it's understandable that some bartenders are banishing the beloved garnish.

Others believe that garnishes are worth keeping, despite the so-called waste. "The whole conversation is a bit silly and self-congratulatory because restaurants are never going to be that eco-friendly," says Konrad Kantor of Manolito, a Cuban restaurant in New Orleans' French Quarter. Garnishes like lemon wedges, edible flowers, and espresso beans (the hallmark of an indulgent espresso martini) still have an important place in the cocktail glass. That is, according to bartender and cookbook author Natasha David. In an article for Epicurious, David wrote, "I'm here to argue that they are a vital part of any cocktail's drinking experience. I like to think of each garnish as an ingredient — a key player in how that particular cocktail will be enjoyed."