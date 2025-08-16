The Checkered Vintage Dishware You Should Always Look For When Thrifting

Vintage kitchen items, like Mackenzie-Childs pieces, are making a return in 2025, and there are plenty of benefits to collecting and using them beyond the "thrill of the hunt" at your local thrift store. Many people, and in particular, fans of the popular, nostalgic "cottagecore" aesthetic, which seeks to evoke a cozy, simple lifestyle in the countryside or forest, love the way vintage dishware and kitchenware looks. Some, in fact, find that it makes meals more fun to eat them off their favorite dishes. For the environmentally aware, sustainability is another benefit to shopping vintage, as kitchenware that's already made doesn't contribute to the environmental impacts of new production.

However, if you decide to start collecting and using vintage dishware or cookware, keep a few potential safety concerns in mind. While vintage plates and glassware can be beautiful, not all of them are food safe, as many older plates, cups, and bowls were decorated with lead paint.

Even more seriously, lovers of antique dishware should take note that it's not easy being green, and in fact, could be dangerous. Very old dishware from the 19th century that has been painted green might have used dyes that contain arsenic, like the infamous blue-green "Paris green." If you find a piece that you suspect may contain lead or arsenic at your local thrift store, it should be used only as decoration, not for eating or drinking.