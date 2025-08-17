The Underrated Spice And Meat Combo That Belongs In Tomato Sauce

In Italian cooking, fennel has a long-standing role in dishes where it's paired with meat, particularly pork. The spice's sweetness plays against the richness of the meat, creating a sauce that feels balanced instead of heavy. Paone says this is where fennel makes the most sense. "As someone who is cuckoo for fennel and its seeds, truly, I am at a loss unless some pork braised element to the sauce was included, like sweet Italian sausages." His opinion is right in line with the knowledge he shared of traditional Italian dishes that combine tomato sauce with fennel, to which he immediately named Italian sausage braised in tomato sauce.

This classic pairing works because the fennel-flavored sausage releases its essence into the tomato base as it cooks, infusing the sauce with aromatic depth. Beyond tradition, Paone also sees potential for fennel in less expected places. "In a nontraditional seafood Bolognese, I could see fennel playing a part," he says. "Or maybe added sparingly to a puttanesca." In seafood-based sauces, the sweetness of fennel can echo the natural sweetness of shellfish; while in a puttanesca, it can subtly offset the briny olives and capers. These applications show that fennel doesn't have to be reserved for sausage; it can be woven into other styles of tomato sauce when used with restraint and intention. It might even be a good idea to upgrade jarred pasta sauce for those who don't make their sauces from scratch.