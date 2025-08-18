The Majestic Birds Some Americans Used To Eat (Which Would Be A Crime Now)

Some accounts provide evidence of other people trying owl, but they denote curiosity rather than custom. Famed bird enthusiast John James Audubon, for example, described the snowy owl as "not indelicate eating" in his 1834 "Ornithological Biography." People have taken this to mean the bird was commonly found on dinner tables, but Audubon ate many birds — including bald eagles, hawks, and woodpeckers — as part of his research.

Charles Darwin also famously had members of his Glutton Club at Oxford try the bird, choosing it mainly because of its rarity. "The Market Assistant," an 1867 guide to food sold in Boston, Philadelphia, New York, and Brooklyn (which were separate cities at the time), mentions owl consumption under the section "Birds Which Are Seldom or Never Used Here as Human Food." The book does state that poachers sometimes bypassed hunting laws by selling sought-out birds like pheasant and partridge under the name of owls. This may be evidence that most people didn't care too much for eating the wide-eyed animals, but also that the practice was not completely unheard of in the 19th century.

There's no evidence of owl eating within the United States during the 20th century. Perhaps changes in the diet of Indigenous groups, the end of slavery, and the improvement of food security eventually led to owls completely disappearing from our dinner tables. In any case, they were added to the 1972 Amendment to the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and are now protected from harm.