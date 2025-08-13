Ina Garten's Citrus Storage Method Makes Them A Whole Lot Juicer
Ina Garten, the queen of cozy dinner parties and effortless elegance, knows that a good kitchen isn't just organized, it works smarter. In a spring cleaning post on Instagram, the Barefoot Contessa shared her pantry refresh tips, including one low-effort citrus trick that's as functional as it is photogenic: keeping her lemons and limes on the counter instead of in the fridge.
Not only do they add a pop of color and brighten up the space, but there's a real reason behind it; citrus stored at room temperature yields way more juice. It's basic science. When the fruit is cold, it firms up, thus making it harder to extract the liquid inside. It's the kind of subtle storage tip that actually makes a big difference, especially if you're making one of Ina's iconic recipes like a lemon vinaigrette, lemon popcorn that bursts with citrus, or Ina Garten's favorite side dish — farro salad — which depends entirely on a generous amount of bright, freshly squeezed lemon juice.
How to get the most juice out of your citrus
Storing your citrus at room temperature is a good start, but if you really want to maximize how much juice you can squeeze out of your fruit, a few simple tricks go a long way. First, you can start by rolling the fruit firmly on the counter which breaks down the membranes to release the juice sacs. Of course, you can always go a step further by microwaving the fruit for 10 to 20 seconds, or you can also soak it in warm water for a minute or two. The reason? A quick boost of heat softens the citrus and makes it easier to squeeze. Then, once you cut it open, you can use a fork or reamer to twist through the pulp to release even more juice.
But when you're done with your juicing, don't throw out your citrus peels! Citrus rinds are packed with flavor and purpose, and you can use them to make sweet treats like candied citrus peels, as well as your next secret weapon ingredient: orange-infused olive oil.