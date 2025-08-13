Ina Garten's Citrus Storage Method Makes Them A Whole Lot Juicer

Ina Garten, the queen of cozy dinner parties and effortless elegance, knows that a good kitchen isn't just organized, it works smarter. In a spring cleaning post on Instagram, the Barefoot Contessa shared her pantry refresh tips, including one low-effort citrus trick that's as functional as it is photogenic: keeping her lemons and limes on the counter instead of in the fridge.

Not only do they add a pop of color and brighten up the space, but there's a real reason behind it; citrus stored at room temperature yields way more juice. It's basic science. When the fruit is cold, it firms up, thus making it harder to extract the liquid inside. It's the kind of subtle storage tip that actually makes a big difference, especially if you're making one of Ina's iconic recipes like a lemon vinaigrette, lemon popcorn that bursts with citrus, or Ina Garten's favorite side dish — farro salad — which depends entirely on a generous amount of bright, freshly squeezed lemon juice.