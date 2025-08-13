Pay The Extra Few Dollars And Skip This Super-Cheap Salmon

As is to be expected, higher-quality salmon commands higher prices. Just because a certain type of salmon is less expensive doesn't mean it's the right choice for your dinner table. Jade Taylor, owner of the smoked salmon company Angel Oak Smokehouse, chimed in on the topic. "Keta and pink salmon do rank lower in the hierarchy of salmon but I wouldn't say they're 'lower quality,' just very different products with different uses," Taylor told The Takeout. "Compared to Atlantic salmon (the most popular salmon consumed), keta is much leaner and firmer. Pink salmon is milder and more delicate. They both lack the rich buttery texture you get from a higher-fat salmon."

While these types of salmon aren't necessarily bad, their flavor simply can't compare to more premium kinds of salmon. "It's the fat in the salmon that gives it the richness we all know and love," she continued. "Atlantic salmon has a 12% to 15% fat content whereas keta only has about 5% to 6%. This is the same fat content as a halibut or cod, to put it into perspective." If you're already splurging on salmon for a simple yet delicious meal, it's worth buying a fattier type for extra flavor.