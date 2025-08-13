Pay The Extra Few Dollars And Skip This Super-Cheap Salmon
As is to be expected, higher-quality salmon commands higher prices. Just because a certain type of salmon is less expensive doesn't mean it's the right choice for your dinner table. Jade Taylor, owner of the smoked salmon company Angel Oak Smokehouse, chimed in on the topic. "Keta and pink salmon do rank lower in the hierarchy of salmon but I wouldn't say they're 'lower quality,' just very different products with different uses," Taylor told The Takeout. "Compared to Atlantic salmon (the most popular salmon consumed), keta is much leaner and firmer. Pink salmon is milder and more delicate. They both lack the rich buttery texture you get from a higher-fat salmon."
While these types of salmon aren't necessarily bad, their flavor simply can't compare to more premium kinds of salmon. "It's the fat in the salmon that gives it the richness we all know and love," she continued. "Atlantic salmon has a 12% to 15% fat content whereas keta only has about 5% to 6%. This is the same fat content as a halibut or cod, to put it into perspective." If you're already splurging on salmon for a simple yet delicious meal, it's worth buying a fattier type for extra flavor.
Making the best of cheap salmon
If you're craving salmon but can only afford leaner types, be mindful of how you cook the fish. Taylor cautions against smoking. "It is the fat content that allows the smoke to penetrate so well and for the fish to hold moisture, so I would not smoke keta salmon." Instead, "Because Keta is much leaner, you could poach it, braise it, and use sauces to soften the texture," she said. "Cook on a lower temperature for longer to avoid it getting too chewy and overcooked." If low and slow isn't an option, the best appliance you can use is your trusty Instant Pot.
Taylor also suggests buying "farm-raised Atlantic salmon, which is more cost effective than wild salmon varieties. Both frozen, farm-raised Atlantic and frozen sockeye are generally more affordable than fresh salmon and give you the flexibility to thaw and eat it when you want ... Salmon quality is greatly preserved when frozen then thawed slowly in a refrigerator overnight." That said, there are a few things to consider when buying salmon at the grocery store. "If choosing farm-raised salmon, look for farms that are four star BAP certified. This is the highest certification for responsible aquaculture practices, and what we exclusively smoke at Angel Oak."