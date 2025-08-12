What Are Juke Joints And Are They Still Around

We're all mostly familiar with the concept of a speakeasy, considering they were all the rage in the early 2010s. A less well-known historical institution turned cool hangout is the juke joint. It's less well known, perhaps, because it's a Black American cultural mainstay, and was an important place for Black people to have social spaces away from the confines of racism and even Christian morality. A few are even still around, but are quickly vanishing.

In 2016, one of Mississippi's last juke joints, Po' Monkey (Poor Monkey's Lounge) closed after the owner Willie "Po' Monkey" Seaberry passed away. Blue Front Cafe in Bentonia, Mississippi, is still alive and kicking today. Established in 1948, it's the oldest continuously operated juke joint in America. The Black Keys actually filmed their music video for "Crawling Kingsnake" there.

Juke joints largely served the Black working class of the Delta states, particularly Mississippi. After long days working the cotton fields, they would catch a bite to eat, socialize, and let loose with some live music. You'd find soul food mainstays like Southern fried chicken, greens, and biscuits. If you were lucky, maybe even some pig and BBQ.



They were mostly informal establishments; it's not like juke joints were chain restaurants, nor did they have a blueprint to follow. They were places of drinking, dancing, hearing and performing live music, and sometimes gambling. Some owners would even serve their own moonshine, and the food on the menu was whatever was on hand. Author of "Juke Joints, Jazz Clubs & Juice," Toni Tipon-Martin, told Bon Appétit that each juke joint was a reflection of its owner.