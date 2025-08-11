The Dark Chocolate That Customers Should Keep Out Of Their Carts

Chocolate is one of those treats that we just can't get enough of. Regardless of whether dark chocolate is actually healthier than milk or white, it's really the taste that matters most to us. It should have a satisfying balance between sweet sugar and complex cocoa, but unfortunately, there are bound to be some duds even in the dark chocolate game. When we tried and ranked 11 dark chocolate bars, one stood out as the least impressive. The Simple Truth Organic Sea Salt 70% Cacao Dark Chocolate Bar didn't give us the right combination of flavors, ultimately leaving us dissatisfied.

In our taste test, we found this bar to lack the complex notes and richness that dark chocolate is synonymous with. Normally, salt in dark chocolate creates a tango of sweet and salty flavors that balance each other out perfectly. In this bar, however, the chocolate itself is pretty weak and leans fruity. There aren't many layers or nuances in the taste. Not even the sea salt can salvage this boring bar of chocolate. Is it inedible? No, it's serviceable if you're in a pinch, but it's definitely the worst of the bars we tried.