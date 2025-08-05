The Best Dark Chocolate Bar Comes From An Underrated Brand

Chocolate is all kinds of good no matter what type you love. Still, there's just something irresistible about good dark chocolate. It has all of the decadence of something sweeter but without that saccharine edge, so you can just keep chomping on square after square. Some dark chocolate bars can veer just a bit too bitter, though. In our attempts to find the best bar, we sampled a selection and ranked 11 dark chocolate bars. While there were several knockout contenders on the list, our favorite bar came from Chocolove. The Chocolove Hawaiian Sea Salt in Strong 72% Dark Chocolate was our clear winner.

Despite the high cocoa percentage, this chocolate bar dances on that edge between sweet and bittersweet without ever veering overwhelmingly bitter. On top of that, the sea salt gives you a nice pop of saltiness to balance out the sweetness of the chocolate and pairs perfectly with the rich, almost espresso-like notes. The texture itself is velvety smooth except for those delightful crunchy bits of salt, making for a rich experience that really feels like an indulgence. If you're craving some seriously high-quality chocolate that you can just eat straight, this one is a good bet.