The Best Dark Chocolate Bar Comes From An Underrated Brand
Chocolate is all kinds of good no matter what type you love. Still, there's just something irresistible about good dark chocolate. It has all of the decadence of something sweeter but without that saccharine edge, so you can just keep chomping on square after square. Some dark chocolate bars can veer just a bit too bitter, though. In our attempts to find the best bar, we sampled a selection and ranked 11 dark chocolate bars. While there were several knockout contenders on the list, our favorite bar came from Chocolove. The Chocolove Hawaiian Sea Salt in Strong 72% Dark Chocolate was our clear winner.
Despite the high cocoa percentage, this chocolate bar dances on that edge between sweet and bittersweet without ever veering overwhelmingly bitter. On top of that, the sea salt gives you a nice pop of saltiness to balance out the sweetness of the chocolate and pairs perfectly with the rich, almost espresso-like notes. The texture itself is velvety smooth except for those delightful crunchy bits of salt, making for a rich experience that really feels like an indulgence. If you're craving some seriously high-quality chocolate that you can just eat straight, this one is a good bet.
Why folks love Chocolove's Hawaiian Sea Salt dark chocolate bar
Amazon reviewers had plenty of good things to say about these bars. First, the smaller dimensions of the squares are perfect for bite-sized treats, which is great if you just don't want to deal with breaking apart huge chunks from a chocolate bar. The texture is fudgy with a melt-in-your-mouth effect going on. The nutrition specs aren't bad either. This bar doesn't necessarily prove that dark chocolate is actually healthier, but it does still have only 8 grams of sugar per serving and 4.8 milligrams of iron, which is 25% of your daily recommended dose.
We loved that it's a versatile chocolate bar, too. It's perfect as a snack or as a more robust dessert, depending on how many pieces you feel like snapping off. Personally, I've also melted some of the squares down to make a traditional sipping chocolate, and the combination of dark chocolate, sea salt, and oat milk made for a truly decadent dessert drink that felt like a real treat. This Chocolove bar is a winner among some pretty solid contenders, and you won't regret snagging one.