Why Ordering Delivery Defeats The Purpose Of Shopping At Aldi
Aldi fans know that the best way to save money on quality groceries is by shopping in the store. Although having groceries dropped off at your door is more convenient, it actually costs more money in the long run.
According to the store's website, customers opting for Aldi grocery delivery should expect additional fees tacked onto the final price of their bill. There is a standard service fee, a curbside fee that goes to Aldi shoppers fulfilling the order, and delivery fees, which fluctuate by location, time of day, and which service you use. For example, Instacart charges an extra fee if it takes 30 minutes or longer to bring the groceries to your home.
Additionally, Aldi delivery orders less than $10 are charged a $9.99 small order fee. Plus, Aldi workers will need to put your groceries in bags — it costs $0.12 for a paper bag, $0.79 for a reusable bag, and $1.09 for an insulated bag. Other charges to consider include taxes, tips for the delivery driver, and the difference in pricing between in-store items versus delivery orders. When you add up the total costs, shopping in-store is overwhelmingly cheaper.
How to save money shopping in-store at Aldi
If you're looking to stretch your dollar, Aldi has plenty of ways to save. For starters, bring your own bags or use some of Aldi's empty shipping boxes if you forgot them. Another option is to ditch the bags completely and load up groceries directly into your vehicle.
In-store promotions provide an opportunity for discounts, and they might not apply to online orders. You can decode the price tags on your next Aldi grocery trip and score extra savings on items that are about to expire. Look for a bright red 50% off sticker or a red price tag with a markdown price. These are generally used to move items with damaged packaging or perishables that are on their way out, like bread, proteins, produce, and dairy items. Often, you can extend the shelf life of these products by freezing them.
Finally, be sure to buy private-label Aldi products, which are cheaper when compared to name-brand items but still high-quality. The weekly ad can help you find the absolute best deals at Aldi. For example, I've seen Kellogg's Frosted Mini-Wheats and the Aldi knockoff brand in the cereal aisle, and the Aldi version is about half the price. Enjoy your savings and treat yourself to something in the Aisle of Shame.