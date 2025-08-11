Why Ordering Delivery Defeats The Purpose Of Shopping At Aldi

Aldi fans know that the best way to save money on quality groceries is by shopping in the store. Although having groceries dropped off at your door is more convenient, it actually costs more money in the long run.

According to the store's website, customers opting for Aldi grocery delivery should expect additional fees tacked onto the final price of their bill. There is a standard service fee, a curbside fee that goes to Aldi shoppers fulfilling the order, and delivery fees, which fluctuate by location, time of day, and which service you use. For example, Instacart charges an extra fee if it takes 30 minutes or longer to bring the groceries to your home.

Additionally, Aldi delivery orders less than $10 are charged a $9.99 small order fee. Plus, Aldi workers will need to put your groceries in bags — it costs $0.12 for a paper bag, $0.79 for a reusable bag, and $1.09 for an insulated bag. Other charges to consider include taxes, tips for the delivery driver, and the difference in pricing between in-store items versus delivery orders. When you add up the total costs, shopping in-store is overwhelmingly cheaper.