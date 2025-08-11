Our Least Favorite Sparkling Water Tastes Like A Dull Version Of Sprite

There really isn't anything quite as refreshing as a good and cold sparkling water or seltzer. It's a hydration powerhouse with delicious flavors and enticing carbonation, so what's not to love? Of course, the sparkling water market is a bit over-saturated, if you'll pardon the pun. The history of sparkling water is way older than you think, and there have been plenty of winners and flops along the way.

To help take some of the guesswork out of the equation, we've made a handy list of seven seltzers and sparkling waters, ranked from worst to best. While we found some real winners here, the worst for us by far was Just Bubly, the non-flavored option from the Bubly brand. This sad pick leaves you with a funky aftertaste and a desire for something better.

Bubly is around $1.27 for a 12-ounce can, and you can buy a pack of eight for around $4 or so. It's one of the more expensive options of the products we tried, which makes the lackluster flavor even more disappointing. Bubly has potassium chloride and calcium chloride on the ingredients list, and to us, you can definitely taste it. It leaves a chemical-like flavor lingering on the palate that's not so pleasant. Our taster compared it to a can of Sprite with the fruit and sugar sucked out. There are definitely better options out there that offer more bang for your buck and better flavor to boot.