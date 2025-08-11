Why You Should Never Order This Hot Dog From Sheetz
If you're wondering about the difference between Wawa and Sheetz, well, one distinction is that the hot dogs at Sheetz are definitely on our "must avoid" list. In all seriousness, both of these chains are like convenience stores pumped up to the extreme, offering tasty to-go foods at relatively affordable prices. But on our list of the best (and worst) foods to order at Sheetz, the Made-To-Order hot dog is definitely our least favorite option. From the texture to the taste, this one was a dud — despite the fact that Sheetz offers you a whole kingdom of hot dog topping options to choose from.
Let's do a little breakdown on what exactly makes this hot dog so rank. First, the texture; we found these dogs to be mushy, salty logs, lacking any of the savory beef or pork flavor of even a mid-tier frank. Obviously, there's none of that snap, either. The bun itself is paper thin and flavorless, meaning all the sopping wet condiments you might slap on top will render it more useless than a tissue in five seconds flat. The toppings aren't bad, but that speaks more to the lack of flavor in the hot dog itself. All in all? Give this one a pass.
Word on the internet about Sheetz hot dogs
Generally speaking, the internet seems to agree: Sheetz Made-To-Order hot dogs are a steal, financially speaking, but your stomach may end up paying the price for them later. Redditors tell horror stories of the gastrointestinal distress these super soft hot dogs sometimes bring along with them, and most of the "compliments" of these hot dogs just pointed to the fact that they're solidly mid. An average hot dog for a low price is a good deal for some, but there are plenty of other fish in the sea, as they say.
Even within the Sheetz menu itself, there are better options waiting for you to snag 'em. We liked the Shmagel, the Sheetz breakfast menu item you should order on your next road trip, and we also loved the French toast sticks and the cinnamon and sugar pretzels. Honestly, the sweet foods and breakfast-y goods are probably a better bet than the savory treats. At the very least, give these hot dogs a hard pass. It doesn't matter how much guac, chili, or pico de gallo you slather them with, they're just a mediocre hot dog at the end of the day — and you can definitely do better.