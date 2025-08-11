Why You Should Never Order This Hot Dog From Sheetz

If you're wondering about the difference between Wawa and Sheetz, well, one distinction is that the hot dogs at Sheetz are definitely on our "must avoid" list. In all seriousness, both of these chains are like convenience stores pumped up to the extreme, offering tasty to-go foods at relatively affordable prices. But on our list of the best (and worst) foods to order at Sheetz, the Made-To-Order hot dog is definitely our least favorite option. From the texture to the taste, this one was a dud — despite the fact that Sheetz offers you a whole kingdom of hot dog topping options to choose from.

Let's do a little breakdown on what exactly makes this hot dog so rank. First, the texture; we found these dogs to be mushy, salty logs, lacking any of the savory beef or pork flavor of even a mid-tier frank. Obviously, there's none of that snap, either. The bun itself is paper thin and flavorless, meaning all the sopping wet condiments you might slap on top will render it more useless than a tissue in five seconds flat. The toppings aren't bad, but that speaks more to the lack of flavor in the hot dog itself. All in all? Give this one a pass.