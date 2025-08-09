Air Fryer S'mores Are The Perfect Summer Treat — Here's How To Make Them

If summer had an official dessert, it would have to be s'mores. Sure, strawberry shortcake showcases seasonal produce at its finest, while bomb pops are a Fourth of July classic, but s'mores carry a whiff of backyard barbecues, beach picnics, and nostalgia (and if you're anything like me, seriously incinerated marshmallows). If s'mores made over an outdoor fire are not an option for you, you can still enjoy indoor s'mores made in the kitchen. The only real cooking needed to make a s'more involves simply melting a marshmallow, and this is a task that an air fryer can easily handle.

You'll first reheat the air fryer to anywhere between 350 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Break your graham crackers in halves, and cut marshmallows in halves as well. When the air fryer is up to temp, place the graham crackers in the tray and top them with the marshmallows, sticky side down – this helps the marshmallows stay in place.

Cook the marshmallow-covered crackers until they are puffy and golden brown to your liking. Different air fryers vary as to the amount of time it takes them to cook, so check the crackers at 30-second intervals after the first two or three minutes. As soon as they're done, take them out of the air fryer and immediately cover the warm marshmallows with squares of chocolate which will melt from the residual heat. Once you close up each s'more with another graham cracker, you're all set to chow down.