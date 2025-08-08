Nothing Will Ever Compare To Grace Kelly's $13K Wedding Cake

Weddings are a common place for tradition to be on display. Some southerners bury a bottle of bourbon before their wedding day to boost their luck and ensure clear skies on the day itself. Others throw perfectly good rice at the newlyweds to wish them prosperity and fertility. Then, there's the symbolic cutting of the cake by the couple, a time-honored tradition that marks the start of their shared lives and decisions together. However, oftentimes, it's a bit of a struggle to slice the cake, especially at weddings when multi-tier confectionery is the standard.

Speaking of cake-slicing, to this day, it seems nothing can still top the iconic wedding cake at actress-turned-royal Grace Kelly's wedding to Prince Rainier III of Monaco and the way the couple cut it. The six-tiered pastry, gifted to the newlyweds by the chefs at Monte Carlo's Hotel de Paris, was covered in pure white icing. The towering cake was also adorned with intricate church display designs in every tier. On top was a functional music box with small representations of the bride and groom.

When it was time for Kelly and Prince Rainier to cut the cake, a magical moment unfolded before the eyes of their 700 guests. The pair used the groom's sword to slice the dessert, only to reveal a birdcage within the top two tiers. Inside was a pair of turtle doves, which they released as a symbol of love and fidelity.