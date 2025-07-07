Why People Throw Perfectly Good Rice At Weddings

In the 1980s, throwing rice at weddings became something to fuss about amid rumors that if a bird eats dry rice, it expands in its stomach and causes it to explode. No one wants to be the cause of a bird explosion (hopefully), so the practice was frowned upon. The negative connotation was so strong that in 1985, a law was almost passed in Connecticut to ban the use of uncooked rice at weddings. This was a kindhearted gesture, though the birds needed little protecting — at least not from rice.

Birds frequently consume dry rice in the wild, and even though it's likely not the same rice thrown at the end of a wedding ceremony, it's still rice. When humans cook white rice, it expands by around 33%. This may seem like a lot of growing for rice, but birdseed expands by roughly 40% — meaning birds would have a lot more to worry about when eating regular birdseed, compared to rice. This could be a breath of fresh air for many who still believe that rice would be detrimental to birds, or it could be confusing because many venues still don't allow rice. The truth is, rice is a pain to clean up, it can attract rodents or other wild critters, and omitting rice is a good way to keep birds away from a fancy outdoor setup to begin with. Instead, you could throw flower petals, dried lavender or herbs, blow some bubbles, or light a few sparklers. Just make sure your venue is okay with the way in which you choose to celebrate.