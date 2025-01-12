Can You Actually Get A Wedding Cake From Costco?
A person has many milestones in their lifetime, their wedding day being a big one. It's a time for celebration, bringing loved ones from every phase of your life together and enjoying delicious food and drinks. While providing a good meal for wedding guests is a priority, what comes after is the cherry on top. Desserts are the last bites of food people eat at a wedding, so many brides and grooms go all out. But wedding costs add up quickly. Luckily, that's where good old Costco comes to the rescue.
Costco is known for selling quality products at a fraction of the cost of other stores, so it makes sense for them to dabble in the wedding business, right? Well, not exactly. Even though cakes can be purchased any day of the week for under $30.00, Costco doesn't sell wedding cakes for your special day. But although the bakery doesn't create cakes specifically for weddings, they offer some customization via an order form you can fill out beforehand.
How to get a Costco cake and eat it too
Even though you technically can't order a full-on wedding cake from Costco, people have been known to get crafty while saving a few bucks. Online ordering (which is slowing down lunch lines everywhere) isn't always available at every location, but that's how you'll want to give Costco your unique modifications. With it, there's some leeway when customizing your cake, like choosing which flavor (vanilla or chocolate), what designs tickle your fancy (think anything from roses, hearts, or even dinosaurs), and what you want the cake to say. If you move forward with this option, you'll want to give the bakery several days notice to make sure they can fulfill the order.
Another option is to pick out an already-made cake from the bakery and customize it yourself. You could add flowers or other toppings to make it extra special for you and your future spouse. Either way, know you're getting a delicious cake because Costco delivers the goods.