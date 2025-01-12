Can You Actually Get A Wedding Cake From Costco?

A person has many milestones in their lifetime, their wedding day being a big one. It's a time for celebration, bringing loved ones from every phase of your life together and enjoying delicious food and drinks. While providing a good meal for wedding guests is a priority, what comes after is the cherry on top. Desserts are the last bites of food people eat at a wedding, so many brides and grooms go all out. But wedding costs add up quickly. Luckily, that's where good old Costco comes to the rescue.

Costco is known for selling quality products at a fraction of the cost of other stores, so it makes sense for them to dabble in the wedding business, right? Well, not exactly. Even though cakes can be purchased any day of the week for under $30.00, Costco doesn't sell wedding cakes for your special day. But although the bakery doesn't create cakes specifically for weddings, they offer some customization via an order form you can fill out beforehand.