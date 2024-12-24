Why Some Southerners Bury A Bottle Of Bourbon Before Their Wedding

Rain is probably one of the top three fears for anyone having an outdoor wedding. But while no one can control the weather, certain wedding traditions give it a good try. In the American South, where humid summers can bring about heavy rainfall, people use bourbon to try to improve their wedding luck and guarantee a sunny day for the ceremony. As the ritual goes, couples should visit the spot where the wedding will take place exactly one month beforehand, taking a bottle of bourbon with them. You then have to dig a hole in the ground, flip the bottle, and bury it upside down. If the ritual works, you'll have clear skies on the day you say, "I do."

After the nuptials, the bride and groom dig the bottle up and take a drink from it. Some newlyweds share the bottle with the wedding guests, but this only works at small, intimate weddings, since one bottle of bourbon doesn't stretch that far. An alternative is to share it with immediate family and the wedding party. If you don't feel like sharing, you can sip on a glass during the afterparty, and then save the rest for your first anniversary. And, at least, if you have no luck and it rains on your special day, you'll have a bottle of bourbon as a consolation prize.