Why Some Southerners Bury A Bottle Of Bourbon Before Their Wedding
Rain is probably one of the top three fears for anyone having an outdoor wedding. But while no one can control the weather, certain wedding traditions give it a good try. In the American South, where humid summers can bring about heavy rainfall, people use bourbon to try to improve their wedding luck and guarantee a sunny day for the ceremony. As the ritual goes, couples should visit the spot where the wedding will take place exactly one month beforehand, taking a bottle of bourbon with them. You then have to dig a hole in the ground, flip the bottle, and bury it upside down. If the ritual works, you'll have clear skies on the day you say, "I do."
After the nuptials, the bride and groom dig the bottle up and take a drink from it. Some newlyweds share the bottle with the wedding guests, but this only works at small, intimate weddings, since one bottle of bourbon doesn't stretch that far. An alternative is to share it with immediate family and the wedding party. If you don't feel like sharing, you can sip on a glass during the afterparty, and then save the rest for your first anniversary. And, at least, if you have no luck and it rains on your special day, you'll have a bottle of bourbon as a consolation prize.
How to bury the bourbon the right way
It's unclear when and where this tradition started, but we do know it's a bonafide Southern ritual. This is probably why the lore is so strict about the drink being bourbon, not whiskey (it doesn't matter how good you are at picking out a good one). The good news is that Hawaii is the only state that doesn't produce bourbon, so no matter where you are, you'll be able to find a fine bottle. One thing many people don't consider is how to prepare for the messiness of digging up the bottle. After a month underground, it'll be encrusted in dirt. A good tip is to wrap your bourbon in a plastic bag. You'll still get a bit dirty when opening the bag, but you won't have to clean the entire bottle. Make sure you take some wet wipes or tissues with you, so you don't ruin your wedding outfit while pouring the drinks.
And if you're not very into bourbon, you can still participate. Drinking a small glass right after opening is an important part of the tradition, but no one says you have to drink the entire bottle. Instead, you could use it to make boozy desserts when you're back from the honeymoon.