Keep Wasps From Ruining Your Cookout With The Help Of This Fruit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Besides heavy rain, nothing ruins a cookout faster than bugs buzzing around your food and drinks. This is especially annoying when the bugs are harmful, like wasps, as their stings are painful and can even cause allergic reactions. Unlike bees, wasps can sting multiple times, making them a greater threat during outdoor gatherings. Keeping them away is essential if you want to improve your cookout experience.

Even though bug sprays and citronella candles might offer some relief, there's a simple, natural solution sitting right in your produce drawer: lemons (even the citrus peels are helpful). Now, lemons are good on their own, but they're even more powerful when paired with cloves. The strong scent of lemon combined with the pungent aroma of whole cloves is off-putting to wasps, who rely heavily on smell to find food.

For your next cookout, try halving a few lemons and sticking 5 to 10 whole cloves into each half. Place them around the table, near trash bins, or wherever you see wasps loitering. It's an easy, chemical-free way to repel pests. As a bonus, it smells better than bug spray. When you're gathered with friends and family, keeping wasps away means guests can relax and enjoy their meal without having to swat these pests away from their food while worrying about getting stung.