Keep Wasps From Ruining Your Cookout With The Help Of This Fruit
Besides heavy rain, nothing ruins a cookout faster than bugs buzzing around your food and drinks. This is especially annoying when the bugs are harmful, like wasps, as their stings are painful and can even cause allergic reactions. Unlike bees, wasps can sting multiple times, making them a greater threat during outdoor gatherings. Keeping them away is essential if you want to improve your cookout experience.
Even though bug sprays and citronella candles might offer some relief, there's a simple, natural solution sitting right in your produce drawer: lemons (even the citrus peels are helpful). Now, lemons are good on their own, but they're even more powerful when paired with cloves. The strong scent of lemon combined with the pungent aroma of whole cloves is off-putting to wasps, who rely heavily on smell to find food.
For your next cookout, try halving a few lemons and sticking 5 to 10 whole cloves into each half. Place them around the table, near trash bins, or wherever you see wasps loitering. It's an easy, chemical-free way to repel pests. As a bonus, it smells better than bug spray. When you're gathered with friends and family, keeping wasps away means guests can relax and enjoy their meal without having to swat these pests away from their food while worrying about getting stung.
Why this citrus-clove trick works
Wasps are territorial, scent-driven insects. They're especially attracted to sugary beverages and meat, but they're equally turned off by strong, competing smells — especially from plants they don't like. Citrus is one of those smells, particularly lemon, because it's acidic aroma masks the scents wasps are drawn to. When you embed whole cloves into lemon halves, you amplify the deterrent effect. Cloves release eugenol, a natural oil known for its intense, spicy fragrance which many insects dislike.
The result is a pungent combination that overwhelms a wasp's ability to sniff out food. This DIY deterrent works best when multiple lemon halves are strategically placed around the space. Think of them as invisible boundaries. Set one by the grill, another near the cooler, and a couple on the picnic table. This option is much better than chemical sprays because it doesn't irritate your guests, interfere with food, or require reapplication. Though no method is foolproof, this citrus trick is a reliable way to minimize interruptions from uninvited stingers which keep the vibe focused on food and fun.
Multi-layered defense to keep wasps from crashing your party
Lemon and clove is a great first step, but if wasps are especially aggressive in your area, consider doubling down with a few extra tactics. Start by removing anything that attracts them such as open cans of soda, fruit juice, or uncovered meat. You might want to keep beer away too (if you can help it), as it's a mosquito magnet. Avoid wearing floral-scented perfumes or brightly colored clothes, which can draw them in and neutralize your efforts to keep them at bay. Keep all trash bins sealed and positioned far from the eating area so there's less to tempt them to crash the party.
Wasps also hate the smell of peppermint, eucalyptus, and citronella, so you can try using fresh mint sprigs or diffusing these oils near the dining space. Another suggestion (not backed by science) is to set wasp decoy nests. Combining these steps with your lemon-clove repellent creates a multi-layered defense against unwanted guests.