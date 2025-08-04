Martha Stewart's Easy Trick To Get Rid Of Cooking Oil (And Save Your Drain)

Have you ever stood over a hot pan wondering how to dispose of used cooking oil properly? Martha Stewart has a simple, no-fuss solution that can help you clean up the pan and get rid of the oil without ruining your kitchen plumbing. In a TikTok video (below), the lifestyle guru shared her tip, saying, "When your pan is full of oil or melted butter and you don't know what to do with it and it's hot, just place some paper toweling. Let it soak up all that oil." Once the pan has cooled off, it's safe to wash. Meanwhile, "No grease is going to go down the drain and all the grease is right in the paper towel. You can just discard it."

This method works because the majority of the oil will get absorbed by the paper towel while the pan is still warm, leaving only small amounts of grease on the surface. Washing the cookware will rinse off the residual grease. Stewart's hack also spares the pipe under the sink from accumulating solidified cooking oil which can eventually clog the entire plumbing line. Clogs can lead to bigger sewage problems in the long run and the repairs needed to fix it will be painfully expensive. As such, this paper towel trick can save homeowners hundreds of dollars and the stress that comes with a broken sink.