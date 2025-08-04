Why There's A Crispy Film On Top Of Your Rice Cooker Rice

A rice cooker is one of the handiest kitchen appliances to own, and we have a Japanese home cook to thank for it. It makes cooking rice basically foolproof — there's no guesswork or watching the stove. Plus, you can use it for other foods, like making oatmeal or baking a rice cooker cake. But if you've ever opened up the appliance and found a thin film on top of your cooked rice, it's actually a common occurrence. While the steamed grains are still completely safe to eat, you might be wondering what causes this and how to prevent it from forming.

This pesky film is essentially created by the excess starch from your rice, which dries up once the water evaporates. The easiest way to avoid this is to simply rinse your rice thoroughly before cooking it. This will remove any excess starch, which means no more weird film. You can rinse the rice in a mesh strainer with cold running water. When the water runs clear, you're ready to pop it in the rice cooker.