Avoid Buying This Brand Of Chili Crisp If You Want Satisfying Flavor

Chili crisp is a versatile condiment that really deserves a crown, its roses, and all the accolades in the world. You can toss it into soups, whisk it into a salad dressing, smear it on sandwiches, spoon it over rice bowls, and even use it as a spicy topping on vanilla ice cream. But of course, there are always going to be great, average, and terribly disappointing options for every condiment out there.

Our list of chili crisps, ranked from worst to best, will give you more insight the next time you intend to grab a jar. The brand you're definitely going to want to pass on is Mr. Bing Chili Crisp. Simply put, it's a flavorless tragedy among a plethora of tasty options.

The biggest flaw of Mr. Bing Chili Crisp is that the oil itself just doesn't pack a punch. Sure, the crisp part of this product has some good texture, with rice bran giving some extra crunch to the solids that sink to the bottom of the jar. But with a good chili crisp, both the textural elements and the oil need to be good. Unfortunately, the oil in this jar is just giving burnt, old garlic, and just a bare hint of it at that. With so many other jewels on the market (like Lao Gan Ma, the brand we ranked as the best chili crisp), there's just no reason to spend the nearly $10 on this 7-ounce jar.