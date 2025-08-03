Why Instant Ramen Noodles Are Usually Squiggly

There are some things in life which need answers for them to make sense. For instance, the difference between pasta and noodles. One is typically straight, while the other is usually squiggly. The former makes sense from a culinary perspective since it's easier to produce straight pasta from extruders. On the other hand, the quirky form of noodles, though an obvious design choice, can only be understood from a manufacturer's perspective.

According to Dongfang Naomu, a Chinese manufacturer of machinery used in the production of instant noodles, there are practical and mechanical reasons for the wavy shape of noodles. The most obvious is to maximize the space inside the packaging. Unlike straight noodles, squiggly noodles can be compressed into tighter blocks, making it easier for manufacturers to fit more noodles into smaller packets, thus reducing packaging costs. The squiggly shape also makes the drying process faster, since there are gaps in between the strands. Additionally, since instant ramen noodles get deep-fried during production, they become brittle. By molding them into wavy strands, they become more resistant to breakage during packaging and transport.

Aside from these mechanical advantages, squiggly noodles are more convenient for cooking, as the curls prevent the strands from sticking together and create space for water to circulate more easily during boiling. When eating, their wavy form allows them to hold onto sauce or soup well and cling to chopsticks and forks easily.