The Unappetizing Mistake That'll Leave Your Gravy All Lumpy

Mashed potatoes, turkey, and biscuits all have one thing in common: they are transformed into something spectacular with a generous cascade of gravy gracing the surface. Well, unless it's lumpy, that is. In that case, what could have been a flavor festival for your taste buds is ruined by a texture that smacks of raw flour. But let's be honest, we've all made mistakes that ruin homemade gravy, leaving it disappointingly lumpy. Yet, according to recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl, Marissa Stevens, folks are only one crucial step away from velvety gravy every time they make it.

To avoid the dreaded gravy lumps, it's important to first understand what the culprit lurking behind it. Stevens said, "Lumps happen when flour hits hot liquid before it's fully mixed." While you can whisk vigorously to slightly reduce the graininess, no amount of stirring will eliminate it entirely once clumps of raw flour have already entered the mix.

But the solution is simple and involves a technique that every home cook should have in their wheelhouse. "I toast the flour separately, then whisk it into brown butter to form a smooth paste before adding broth," Stevens said. "That way, everything's cohesive going in." She essentially described how to make a roux to start the gravy, which is a surefire way to ensure you obtain a luscious, silky sauce. It's also valuable to bear in mind the temperature rule for lump-free gravy, which dictates that the broth should be warm when incorporating it into the mix.