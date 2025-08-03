Is It Rude To Ask Your Butcher To Tenderize Your Meat For You?

As one of the foundational techniques needed to make several meaty dishes, it's a great idea to learn one of the ways to tenderize tough meat at home. However, if you're visiting the butcher shop and want to skip this step entirely, you can do that too; by asking your butcher to tenderize the meat for you. This way, you're all but guaranteed to get a cut that's perfectly prepared for your recipe.

We discussed the etiquette involved in this request with Koji Fujioka, butchery manager at The Local Butcher Shop in Berkeley, California, who said you'll be hard-pressed to find a butcher who won't complete the task for you — if you ask politely. "I sure hope the butchers at your local butcher shop will offer to tenderize the meat if you ask," he said. This tracks with the general consensus regarding good butchers, who are considered to be an excellent resource when it comes to getting the best cut of meat at a butcher shop, answering questions about cooking, and yes, tenderizing your meat if you request it.