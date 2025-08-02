Think Of This Important Factor Before Deciding Where To Place Your Grill
Grilling is one of life's great pleasures. It's one of the easiest forms of cooking and it also consistently yields delicious results. This is why people all over the country get excited when warmer weather signals the beginning of grilling season. In fact, Courtney Klosterman, Home Insights Expert at Hippo Home Insurance, says, "Grills are the most popular backyard amenity among homeowners (according to our recent survey)." Yet for all their glorious pros, grills can also be extremely dangerous. "It's important not to overlook proper safety precautions," Klosterman explained. "Grilling accidents cause $37 million in property damage and send roughly 21,000 people to the emergency room every year." Yikes.
So, what exactly is causing all of this damage? "From poor maintenance to unsafe behavior, preventable issues often contribute to grill-related accidents," Klosterman states. She elaborates that grill placement is the most important factor. "To start, grills should be positioned at least 10 feet from structures, overhanging branches, and deck railings." This adds an additional four feet to the common six-foot grilling rule. It may not seem like much, but being more cautious could potentially save you from property damage or, worse, injuries.
Other ways to stay safe while grilling
Besides paying attention to where you place your grill, Klosterman had one other safety tip in mind. "Store a fire extinguisher close to the grill, so it's readily available in an emergency; set up the grill and propane tanks upright, away from other heat sources and on a flat surface; and inspect gas connections and hoses before each grilling season." If you're using a propane grill, make sure you're also properly checking for leaks.
Grill safety happens at every step of the cooking process. "Be cautious when using fire starters, like charcoal starter fluid," said Klosterman. "Only use the proper solutions designed for your grill type, avoiding charcoal fluid or other flammable liquids." Using toxic fire starters is a rookie grilling mistake that can also ruin the taste of your food. While cooking, Klosterman emphasizes you should "never leave a lit grill unattended while using it. Fires only take seconds to ignite." Safety prevention is good, but there's one more way to keep yourself safe. "Regularly clean your entire grill — grease traps and drip pans, not just the grates. Proper cleaning can help reduce the risk of flare-ups and keep your equipment working more efficiently." Following all these steps will lower the risk of preventable grilling accidents.