Think Of This Important Factor Before Deciding Where To Place Your Grill

Grilling is one of life's great pleasures. It's one of the easiest forms of cooking and it also consistently yields delicious results. This is why people all over the country get excited when warmer weather signals the beginning of grilling season. In fact, Courtney Klosterman, Home Insights Expert at Hippo Home Insurance, says, "Grills are the most popular backyard amenity among homeowners (according to our recent survey)." Yet for all their glorious pros, grills can also be extremely dangerous. "It's important not to overlook proper safety precautions," Klosterman explained. "Grilling accidents cause $37 million in property damage and send roughly 21,000 people to the emergency room every year." Yikes.

So, what exactly is causing all of this damage? "From poor maintenance to unsafe behavior, preventable issues often contribute to grill-related accidents," Klosterman states. She elaborates that grill placement is the most important factor. "To start, grills should be positioned at least 10 feet from structures, overhanging branches, and deck railings." This adds an additional four feet to the common six-foot grilling rule. It may not seem like much, but being more cautious could potentially save you from property damage or, worse, injuries.