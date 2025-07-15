The Right Way To Check Your Propane Grill For Leaks

The sun's out, your burgers are seasoned Bobby Flay-style (salt and pepper only), and you've properly checked your propane levels with a cup of warm water. All that's left is firing up the grill — unless your propane tank has other plans. Propane leaks are easy to overlook. Sure, you may catch a whiff of rotten egg smell if the leak is strong enough, but a slow one could sneak right under your nose, literally and figuratively.

The good news? It's usually easy to spot with several household items you'll find under your kitchen sink, and can be a quick fix.

First things first: Make sure the valve on top of your propane tank is turned all the way to the right (righty tighty) in the off position. Then grab some warm water, dish soap, and a spray bottle or bucket. Mix together equal parts soap and water and apply it with the bottle or a paint brush to both valve connections, the hose, and anywhere gas flows from the tank to the grill. Once everything's coated, slowly turn the valve back to the left (lefty loosey) to open the gas, but don't light anything yet. Watch for bubbles at each connection and along the hose where you applied the solution, and listen for the sound of escaping gas.

If you hear a hissing sound, stop right there — it means there's probably a gas leak and you'll likely see bubbles. No bubbles? That's great news — you're good to grill. Bubbles? No worries. It's usually an easy fix.