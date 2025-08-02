Is Color The Only Reason We Don't See Black Olives In Martinis?

Adding a garnish to a cocktail elevates the visual appeal and gives it some personality, but tossing any old thing into the glass is a mistake. Garnishes aren't there to simply look pretty; they add flavors and aromas to the beverage that complement all the other elements within. Martinis, for example, benefit from an olive or two because they contribute welcome savory notes to the drink (as well as offering a boozy little snack). Yet, if you order your martini like a seasoned connoisseur, you probably aren't going to be requesting it to be garnished with black olives. It would look somewhat out of place and according to bartender, educator, and mixologist Tiffanie Barriere, it isn't just optics that makes black olives a bad choice for a martini.

The difference between green and black olives is far from just color. The texture and flavor are notably dissimilar, and therein lies the reason you won't typically see them marinating in a martini. Barriere said that black olives are "A bit mushy, too briny-sweet, and they don't hold their shape." Not exactly the most appealing accent to an elegant cocktail like a martini. "You want a firm, green olive like Castelvetrano or Spanish Queen for that salty, meaty pop," Barriere continued. "They keep things crisp and elevated."