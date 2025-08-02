Why Coffee Stains Your Mugs And How To Make Them Look Good As New
Around 80% of coffee-drinking Americans have more than one cup of the sacred bean juice each day, according to data from Statista, and coffee mugs are almost as sacred for coffee drinkers as the coffee itself. But this high-frequency coffee drinking can be problematic for those of us who proudly flaunt dozens of mugs and want nothing more than to preserve them for all eternity. Coffee has powers we're only beginning to understand, and some of those powers are used for evil, or so it seems. If your coffee has left behind a seemingly impossible stain on your mug, you're not alone.
Coffee stains surfaces because of tannins. These polyphenol compounds add to the bitterness and mouthfeel of coffee. Tannins can cling to coffee mugs, leaving behind a yellow-brown color, especially if the surface is porous, the coffee is hot, or the liquid sits inside the mug for a long period of time. Many handmade mugs are susceptible to staining, as they're typically made with earthenware like clay. Other materials that are likely to stain include enamelware, ceramic, and plastic. You can avoid coffee stains by switching to containers that are less likely to stain — like glass or stainless steel — but you don't have to stop using your favorite mug if you don't want to. There are ways to make it as good as new again.
How to clean coffee-stained mugs
There are some creative ways to remove coffee stains, like using an egg, but there are also simpler methods that don't require breakfast foods. One tried-and-true strategy to eliminate coffee stains from a mug is to make a paste with baking soda and water. Use the paste to scrub the mug. The gentle abrasive texture of the baking soda and its strength as a stain remover will help lift the stains right out. For another baking soda-based cleaner, try filling the mug with warm water and dropping in a denture tablet. Wait 15 minutes before giving the mug a good scrub.
Distilled white vinegar is another useful stain remover. Fill your mug halfway with hot water, and fill the rest of the way with the vinegar. Allow it to sit for a few minutes, then use an abrasive sponge to scrub the inside. At the very least, the stain should be lessened. Be sure to clean the mug well with dish soap before using it again to remove the vinegar odor.
You can also try using a lemon wedge to scrub at a stain for extra acidic power. You can even use up the rest of the citrus fruit by squeezing some lemon juice into your next cup of coffee for added flavor. All of these methods can be done as many times as needed. If you want to slow down the staining process, make sure to keep multiple cups on rotation, and use this as an excuse to buy yourself even more coffee mugs!