Remove A Pesky Coffee Stain Once And For All With A Fridge Staple
You know those mornings when you're late for work, you can't find your keys, you burnt the toast, and you're running on only four hours of sleep? Just when you're holding onto the last shred of sanity, Murphy's Law strikes and you spill some coffee on that brand-new white shirt. Yeah, we've all been there. Coffee stains are notorious for being stubborn and pretty much impossible to ignore. But, before you reach for some sort of expensive specialty cleaner — or have a total breakdown — open the fridge first and grab an egg. Yes, you heard us correctly: an egg.
While this may sound unorthodox, you're better off acting fast and saving questions for later. Speed is crucial here if you want to avoid the stain settling into the fabric. Here's what to do. Start by whisking one egg yolk with two spoonfuls of warm water and a splash of rubbing alcohol. Once it's mixed, grab a small scrub brush or old toothbrush and work the mixture into the stain in circular motions. Dab the fabric with a clean cloth and repeat as many times as needed. You can then run your shirt through the washing machine to get rid of the stain and any lingering eggy smells. After this, it should be as good as new (at least, according to the many people who swear by this tip online). What's more, you didn't even have to spend a dime — well, besides what you already spent on the eggs, that is.
What's the science behind this eggy fix?
The reason this tip works is all down to the chemistry of egg yolks. Yolks are natural emulsifiers that can break down stubborn stains – even ones as notorious as coffee — and lift stuck-on particles away from the surface of the fabric. But, we said it before and we'll say it again: when you're using this tip (or any other for getting out stains) timing is everything. Coffee stains are easiest to remove when fresh, so try to act immediately.
And, if the egg yolk method isn't quite your style, make sure you've got some backup fixes on hand, like diluted vinegar or a paste of baking soda and water — because if it can tackle marinara-stained plastic, it can surely work against coffee. Whatever stain remedy you choose, always follow the golden rule: blot, don't rub, and toss in the wash when you're finished. As for coffee breath and stained teeth, that's a whole other story. But hey, at least your white shirt will be looking fresh.