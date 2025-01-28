Remove A Pesky Coffee Stain Once And For All With A Fridge Staple

You know those mornings when you're late for work, you can't find your keys, you burnt the toast, and you're running on only four hours of sleep? Just when you're holding onto the last shred of sanity, Murphy's Law strikes and you spill some coffee on that brand-new white shirt. Yeah, we've all been there. Coffee stains are notorious for being stubborn and pretty much impossible to ignore. But, before you reach for some sort of expensive specialty cleaner — or have a total breakdown — open the fridge first and grab an egg. Yes, you heard us correctly: an egg.

While this may sound unorthodox, you're better off acting fast and saving questions for later. Speed is crucial here if you want to avoid the stain settling into the fabric. Here's what to do. Start by whisking one egg yolk with two spoonfuls of warm water and a splash of rubbing alcohol. Once it's mixed, grab a small scrub brush or old toothbrush and work the mixture into the stain in circular motions. Dab the fabric with a clean cloth and repeat as many times as needed. You can then run your shirt through the washing machine to get rid of the stain and any lingering eggy smells. After this, it should be as good as new (at least, according to the many people who swear by this tip online). What's more, you didn't even have to spend a dime — well, besides what you already spent on the eggs, that is.