Machete Quesadillas: What Makes This Mexican Street Food Unique?

It's no secret some of the best dishes and flavors in the world originate from Mexico. Each region of Mexico offers its own delicious delicacies, and Mexico City is no exception. One dish believed to have been first crafted in the capital city is the machete quesadilla. Named after the well-known blade due to its idiosyncratic shape and size, the machete quesadilla turns the traditional quesadilla on its head. Sizing anywhere between 18 inches and 2 feet, this sensational street food bursts with considerably greater flavor than its traditional counterpart.

Its unusual length enables the machete quesadilla to pack more ingredients than a conventional quesadilla, yet it still resembles the familiar edition nonetheless. Like a standard quesadilla, the machete quesadilla often includes flor de calabaza (squash blossoms) and huitlacoche (corn smut). However, with the addition of ingredients such as Mexican meats, shredded cheese (like Chihuahua or Oaxaca), various vegetables, and salsas, a machete quesadilla elevates traditional flavors and delivers spice, excitement, and deliciousness with each bite.

Manufacturing the corn tortilla for a machete quesadilla requires a custom tortilla press, proving it may be difficult for the regular home chef to make in their kitchen. Yet this is not to say it's impossible to turn this street food into a home-cooked meal. With similarities in ingredients and cooking processes, machete and traditional quesadillas can make your mouth water anywhere and any way you enjoy them.