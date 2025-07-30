For The Best Grilled Zucchini You Have To Prep Them Right

Zucchini is one of those vegetables that seems to do it all, whether you're making breakfast fritters, zucchini noodles, or tossing it on the grill. When grilled, zucchini not only holds its shape but also soaks up all those delicious smoky flavors. To get the most out of this summer squash, your prep before grilling makes all the difference. That's why we spoke to Emily Massi, a registered retail dietitian at Giant Food, who shared some step-by-step advice with us.

"Start by washing the zucchini thoroughly. Cut it lengthwise, then lightly score the flesh with a knife to create more surface area, which helps absorb flavors better," Massi told The Takeout. Scoring your zucchini also allows for excess moisture to more easily evaporate as it cooks, which prevents sogginess down the line.

Zucchini has a mild flavor, so seasoning it generously before grilling is key. Just be mindful not to salt it too far in advance, as this can cause it to turn mushy. Brush the veggies with oil and sprinkle on some salt and pepper as well as whichever dried seasonings you like. Massi suggested crushed red pepper flakes, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, or paprika. "Grill over direct heat until the zucchini is tender and easily pierced with a fork," she instructed.