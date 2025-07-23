Give Kebabs A Colorful Upgrade With This Mild Summer Veggie

Kebabs are one of the easiest meals you can throw on the grill — they're juicy, full of flavor, and easily customizable. You can layer practically any meat, veggie, or seafood onto your skewers, knowing that the result will be a visually appealing and delicious dish. But if you're unsure which vegetables to use in your next kebab combination, adding some summer squash is an easy and colorful upgrade.

Whether you have zucchini, crookneck, or pattypan on hand, layering it onto your kebabs is a great way to use all that summer squash. This vegetable has a mild, sweet flavor that will pair well with just about anything on your kebab. It also cooks quickly on the grill, ensuring that it will be finished by the time the meat is. Plus, grilled summer squash has the ideal texture — slightly charred on the outside, while tender on the inside without veering into mushy territory. Whether you're using one type of squash or a vibrant combination, the bright colors will really make your kebabs pop.