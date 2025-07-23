Give Kebabs A Colorful Upgrade With This Mild Summer Veggie
Kebabs are one of the easiest meals you can throw on the grill — they're juicy, full of flavor, and easily customizable. You can layer practically any meat, veggie, or seafood onto your skewers, knowing that the result will be a visually appealing and delicious dish. But if you're unsure which vegetables to use in your next kebab combination, adding some summer squash is an easy and colorful upgrade.
Whether you have zucchini, crookneck, or pattypan on hand, layering it onto your kebabs is a great way to use all that summer squash. This vegetable has a mild, sweet flavor that will pair well with just about anything on your kebab. It also cooks quickly on the grill, ensuring that it will be finished by the time the meat is. Plus, grilled summer squash has the ideal texture — slightly charred on the outside, while tender on the inside without veering into mushy territory. Whether you're using one type of squash or a vibrant combination, the bright colors will really make your kebabs pop.
Tips for making summer squash kebabs
When cutting your summer squash, slice it as evenly as you can. Thick coins or half-moons sized similarly to the other ingredients work well. This way, each piece cooks at the same rate, without any overdone or underdone veggies. It's also a good idea to pair your summer squash with other vegetables that take a similar amount of time to cook, like bell peppers, onions, or mushrooms. There's no need to peel the squash when prepping – in fact, the skin helps the veggie slices hold together on the skewer and lends that lovely color.
Remember, summer squash has a fairly mild taste, so be generous with oiling and seasoning before grilling. Marinating them briefly beforehand or layering them between meats is also a great way to make them even tastier. If you're using wooden skewers, soak and freeze them beforehand to avoid them burning. When grilling your kebabs, turn the skewers often so that each side of your summer squash gets an even char. For an extra flavor boost, serve your finished colorful kebabs with sriracha mayo, tzatziki, or sweet and tangy Middle Eastern amba sauce.