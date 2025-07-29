The Worst Nutella Alternative We Tried Tastes Super Artificial

Nutella, man. Who doesn't love the stuff? There's something about that combo of chocolate and hazelnut that really hits, and no one does it quite like Nutella. But what do you do if no store near you has any of the good stuff in stock or if you're looking for a dairy-free option? To answer these pressing questions, we tried several chocolate hazelnut spreads and made a list of 12 Nutella alternatives, ranked worst to best. To us, the lowest one by far was the Gooey Hazelnut Cocoa Spread, which can barely even be called a Nutella substitute at all.

The flavor of this product is totally off, first of all — it didn't have the rich, nutty flavor you'd want. On top of that, we picked up on a chemical aroma and aftertaste, which may be due to the fact that it's sweetened with allulose in addition to agave syrup and dextrose. Texturally, it's closer to a sauce than a spread — it looked like hot fudge. Gooey's hazelnut spread may be a vegan alternative to Nutella, but if you can get over the taste, it would honestly be better as an ice cream topping or drizzled over the whipped cream in a mug of hot chocolate rather than smeared on toast or whipped into a Nutella-cream cheese dip.