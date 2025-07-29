What To Do If Your Charcoal Gets Wet

We all face setbacks in life, but that pain you feel from weeks of preparation for your get-together hits differently when you realize something went wrong. The day has arrived, and it's time to fire up the barbecue — and then you discover your charcoal's been soaked and perhaps the store is closed, so it's not easily replaced.

Maybe it rained overnight, or the bag was left open in a damp garage. Either way, you're dealing with wet charcoal, and now you're wondering if the cookout is over and done with. But thankfully, all hope is not lost; just as grilling itself is the easiest type of cooking, there are a few simple ways to recover and get that fire up and going.

Wet charcoal can be frustrating, but it's the type of moisture exposure you're dealing with that'll tell you whether it's the end of the road. The main thing you need to do is to understand the condition of your charcoal, how long it's been exposed, and whether it's still structurally sound. Let's walk through your options and how to avoid the issue next time.