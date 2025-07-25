Social Media Is Already Not Happy With LA's New Tesla Diner

For better or for worse, Tesla is constantly innovating, but its latest product is a bit different than what some might expect from the electric car manufacturer. In a move that wasn't on many people's bingo cards for 2025, the company launched a one-of-a-kind, futuristic yet retro Tesla Diner in Los Angeles on July 21. Musk, who has previously announced plans for a diner-style charging station in Southern California as far back as 2018, opened doors to the public at a meme-worthy 4:20 p.m., and plans to keep the diner in operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The menu doesn't feature as many different options as some diners, but there is one offering in particular that has caused an uproar on social media, and certainly not in the way Tesla executives would hope. While some menu items are reasonably priced, the "Epic Bacon," which constitutes a mere four slices, has drawn ire from all corners of the internet for its price tag: a whopping $12.

It wasn't long before people began taking the Tesla Diner to task on the subreddit r/EnoughMuskSpam. One poster had no sympathy for customers who want to give the maple-glazed pork a try, writing, "Anyone who is willing to spend $12 on 'epic bacon' deserves to be ripped off." Another pointed out the absurdity of charging $3 for a slice of bacon by posting, "Cake pops! $10/lick." And those were some of the tamer comments on the thread.