When you check the ingredient label on most jarred pasta sauces at the grocery store, you might be surprised by how much added sugar is featured in their ingredient lists. Brands like Rao's and Victoria skip it, but many others rely on added sweetness to balance the acidity of tomatoes — something you can replicate at home with a pinch of sugar, a handful of carrots (the go-to veggie to reduce acidity in tomato sauce), or even a juicy peach.

Ripe peaches bring that added sweetness, but they do more than just that. They add brightness, silkiness, and a floral flavor that cane sugar can't reproduce. Cook peaches down with cherry tomatoes or heirlooms, and they melt right in, creating a sweet sauce with just enough fruit to make it feel like late summer in a bowl mixed with your sauce-absorbing rigatoni (the best pasta shape, by the way).

When peaches show up in sauces, they're often paired with garlic, some chili to give it a kick, and fresh herbs to keep things grounded. Think of them as the seasonal stand-in for sugar or honey — just with more personality. The result? A pasta sauce that hits all the right notes: sweet, acidic, spicy, and rich.