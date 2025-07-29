How To Extract A Fig Leaf's Delicate Flavor

Biting into the honeyed sweetness of a soft, ripe fig makes us eager for more ways to experience its juicy flavor. The plump fruit uplifts many other foods, whether paired with cheese, wrapped in prosciutto, baked into a cake, or scattered in salads. (Despite what you may have heard about dead wasps, vegans can eat some figs.) Chefs have begun taking notice, however, of fig leaves. Tammy Sons, founder and CEO of TN Nursery, spoke to The Takeout about their delicate flavor and how to properly cook with the leaves.

Sons told us that using fig leaves in the kitchen had been a revelation. "I didn't expect them to be so aromatic," she said. "Coconut, vanilla, and a round, green nuttiness emerges when the leaves are gently heated." Fig leaves are also sometimes described as having almond and pear notes. "To bring out the flavor, I blanch them briefly in boiling water or steep them in warm cream or coconut milk," Sons shared. "I'll scatter fresh leaves over rice while it steams, allowing the grains to absorb their mellow toasty sweetness." She recommends using fresh as well as dried fig leaves. Regarding dried fig leaves, she said, "I crumble them and steep them like a tea or grind them and infuse them into syrups or custards" — adding that they're also good in panna cotta and shortbread.

You do have to be careful about using fig leaves with other ingredients, though. "The flavors come through best in dishes with a fairly neutral base (rice, milk, white fish) so as not to overwhelm those subtle, dusty, earthy flavors and allow them to sing."