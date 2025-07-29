Why Your Buttermilk Is Separating And How You Can Fix It

Have you ever gone in the refrigerator to grab some buttermilk, ready to add it to your world-famous (well maybe not world) pancakes to give them some extra tang and fluffiness, just to see it's not the same as you left it; the liquid and solids have separated, and it looks kind of off? That separation is more common than you might think, and it doesn't mean your buttermilk has gone bad. Buttermilk is a cultured dairy product, which means it's made by adding bacteria to milk to ferment and thicken it. Over time, especially if it's been sitting undisturbed in the fridge, it's normal for the solids and liquid to separate a little. It can look strange, especially if you're not used to it, but in most cases, it's totally safe and easy to fix.

Rather than throwing it out or rushing to the store for a fresh carton because you think it went bad, there's a simple way to bring it back to a uniform consistency: shake it up. Yes, it's that simple. Knowing what causes separation and how to handle it can save you a trip to the grocery store and help reduce unnecessary food waste.