Here's How Long Opened Buttermilk Will Last

Buttermilk is a creamy, tangy liquid that can be added to baked goods, pasta dishes, and even features in Ina Garten's potato salad. The drink gets its tang thanks to bacteria that produce lactic acid, which is added to the milk — basically, it's fermented. But, unless you're a baker or a really good meal planner who regularly turns buttermilk into homemade sour cream, you probably don't use up an opened bottle within a few days. Instead, you're likely left wondering how long you've got before it goes bad.

Buttermilk, once opened, can actually last for up to two weeks, provided it's stored in the fridge and isn't left out on the counter for longer than two hours at a time. Like all milk, it should not be kept in the fridge door, convenient though this might be. However, due to the temperature fluctuations that occur every time you open the fridge, it's best to find a place for it on a low shelf near the back, where it's coolest.