The Mountain Dew Conspiracy Theory That Has Us Second-Guessing Everything

So here's the thing: we were all set to have fun with this one. We were going to start the article as though you were being debriefed by some ultra-secret spy agency, emphasizing the importance that this information never sees the light of day. The joke would be that we were treating this ludicrous theory with deathly gravitas, as well as the fact that this "top secret information" would be published here on The Takeout for anyone to read. But then we remembered we live in a world where even the most outlandish conspiracy theories are accepted without reservation — like, let's say, that furniture companies are involved in human trafficking — and suddenly it didn't seem so funny. Anyway, there's a conspiracy about new Mountain Dew flavors corresponding to major world events, and you may have to explain why it's not true to your relatives at Thanksgiving (unless you're cooking for one).

The conspiracy was first propagated by Maverick Bailey, a podcaster and Internet personality who has claimed that "Love Island" was created by the CIA and that the world ended in 1999. Is it a coincidence, he asked, that Mountain Dew introduced a flavor called Maui Burst before disastrous wildfires in Maui? Or that Star Spangled Splash was introduced not long before the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland — a bridge, lest we forget, named after the composer of "The Star-Spangled Banner"? In May, he argued that the flavor Pitch Black was connected to the widespread CrowdStrike IT blackouts, and predicted that something "paranormal" would happen with the release of Baja Midnight. (Baja Midnight doesn't release until August 14, so keep your eyes peeled for armies of ghosts.)