The Unusual Way Panera Handles Employee Discounts

In the fast-casual food world, it's common practice for employers to provide employees with a discount. Starbucks staffers receive a 30% discount on food and beverages, and McDonald's workers save 30% on purchases at any location. Panera Bread also offers an employee discount, but it's laden with tight parameters and strict rules. According to Panera's Guidebook for Associates, employees who work three hours or more are eligible for 50% savings on one meal, which includes canned and bottled drinks.

However, the discount can only be used by a current employee during a shift, and employees are not allowed to place their own meal orders. Employees are also not supposed to use the discount on their days off at their home store (or any other location) or share the discount with other Panera employees or patrons. Despite the clear outlines, Panera employees on Reddit have shared that the policy isn't always enforced, depending on the location and the manager on duty.

Another perk, affectionately known as "Bread Bucks," allows employees to buy gift cards at half price. But the policy also requires employees to pay for gift cards directly with their pay stub. "You can buy Bread Bucks that give 50% off retail prices," one purported employee wrote on GlassDoor. "50% off gift cards, but is taken directly out of your paycheck," another employee wrote. The Panera handbook and corporate website don't specifically mention "Bread Bucks," so the jury's still out on whether or not it actually still exists.