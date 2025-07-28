The Unusual Way Panera Handles Employee Discounts
In the fast-casual food world, it's common practice for employers to provide employees with a discount. Starbucks staffers receive a 30% discount on food and beverages, and McDonald's workers save 30% on purchases at any location. Panera Bread also offers an employee discount, but it's laden with tight parameters and strict rules. According to Panera's Guidebook for Associates, employees who work three hours or more are eligible for 50% savings on one meal, which includes canned and bottled drinks.
However, the discount can only be used by a current employee during a shift, and employees are not allowed to place their own meal orders. Employees are also not supposed to use the discount on their days off at their home store (or any other location) or share the discount with other Panera employees or patrons. Despite the clear outlines, Panera employees on Reddit have shared that the policy isn't always enforced, depending on the location and the manager on duty.
Another perk, affectionately known as "Bread Bucks," allows employees to buy gift cards at half price. But the policy also requires employees to pay for gift cards directly with their pay stub. "You can buy Bread Bucks that give 50% off retail prices," one purported employee wrote on GlassDoor. "50% off gift cards, but is taken directly out of your paycheck," another employee wrote. The Panera handbook and corporate website don't specifically mention "Bread Bucks," so the jury's still out on whether or not it actually still exists.
What It's Like Working at Panera Bread
Panera Bread holds its employees to high standards. For example, employees at the cash register are expected to take orders in three minutes or less (RIP to the discontinued chipotle chicken panini), according to an employee on TikTok. This can be stressful, especially during the lunch rush when Panera locations are typically at their busiest. At the drive-thru window, Panera employees are often caught in a delicate balance of quickly preparing fresh orders while also trying to meet customer expectations (and sometimes even dealing with rude or obnoxious people).
But working at Panera has its highlights, too. The fast-paced nature of shifts makes for quick work, and the fact that the company gives internal promotions is a huge career win. For many, the most delicious perk is probably taking home leftover bagels and pastries (we're still waiting for the return of the French toast bagel) that didn't sell during a shift. One Reddit user also appreciates the lifelong friendships with other employees that they've made throughout the years. And to think, everything started with a simple loaf of bread.